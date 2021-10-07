Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned 2B Jonathan Arauz, C Connor Wong and CF Jarren Duran to the minor leagues. Reinstated LF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Chirs Sale and LF J.D. Martinez.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr, Matt Foster and LHP Dallas Keuchel to the minor leagues. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez, Jake Odorizzi, LHP Blake Taylor and 2B Marwin Gnzalez to the minor leagues.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Chris Mazza and CF Brett Phillips to the minor leagues. Recalled CF Jordan Luplow from Durham (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nsimba Webster to the practice squad. Released OT Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith.

NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brett Murray and Jack Quinn to Rochester (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Nick Swaney, Dominc Turgeon and Ds Joe Hicketts and Jon Lizotte to Iowa (AHL). Placed G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau on waivers.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Granted G Carey Price Leave of Absence assistance program.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.