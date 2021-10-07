Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned 2B Jonathan Arauz, C Connor Wong and CF Jarren Duran to the minor leagues. Reinstated LF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Chris Sale and LF J.D. Martinez.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr, Matt Foster and LHP Dallas Keuchel to the minor leagues. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez, Jake Odorizzi, LHP Blake Taylor and 2B Marwin Gonzalez to the minor leagues.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Chris Mazza and CF Brett Phillips to the minor leagues. Recalled CF Jordan Luplow from Durham (Triple-A East).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Henry Ramos, RHP Brandyn Sittinger and INF/OF Ildemarco Vargas outright to Reno (Triple-A West).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G A.J. Lawson.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Sekou Doumbouya.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jon Teske.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nsimba Webster to the practice squad. Released OT Alex Taylor from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Joe Jackson.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith. Placed OLB Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Phillip Dorsett to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Carlton Davis III on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brett Murray, Jack Quinn, G Aaron Dell and D Jimmy Schuldt to Rochester (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther, Cs Tyler Sikura, Josh Dunne, Tyler Angie, RW Carson Meyer and LW Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived Ds Brian Lashoff and Ryan Murphy. Assigned Ds Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released Fs Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan to Grand Rapids.
MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Nick Swaney, Dominc Turgeon and Ds Joe Hicketts and Jon Lizotte to Iowa (AHL). Placed G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau on waivers.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Granted G Carey Price Leave of Absence assistance program.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Aarne Talvitie, Fabian Zetterland, Ds Kevin Bahl, Riley Walsh and G Nico Davis to Utica (AHL). Placed F A.J. Greer on waivers.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived G Louis Domingue.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived LW Nathan Walker, D Calle Rosen, G Charlie Lindgren, C Sam Anas and RW Michael Frolik. Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed LW Jonah Gadjovich off waivers.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Sent G Joey Daccord to Charlotte (AHL).
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Emily van Egmond and G Kaylie Collins through the remainder of the season.
