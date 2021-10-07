Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned 2B Jonathan Arauz, C Connor Wong and CF Jarren Duran to the minor leagues. Reinstated LF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Chris Sale and LF J.D. Martinez. Reassigned RHP Matt Barnes to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Martin Perez.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned RHPs Ryan Burr, Matt Foster and LHP Dallas Keuchel to the minor leagues. Recalled SS Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez, Jake Odorizzi, LHP Blake Taylor and 2B Marwin Gonzalez to the minor leagues.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned LHP Ryan Yarbrough, RHP Chris Mazza and CF Brett Phillips to the minor leagues. Recalled CF Jordan Luplow from Durham (Triple-A East).

National league

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Henry Ramos, RHP Brandyn Sittinger and INF/OF Ildemarco Vargas outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G A.J. Lawson.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Sekou Doumbouya.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jon Teske.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Nsimba Webster to the practice squad. Released OT Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Joe Jackson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Jaylon Smith. Placed OLB Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted WR Phillip Dorsett to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Carlton Davis III on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

AMAHEIM DUCKS — Sent RW Alexander Volkov to San Diego (AHL)

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick to Providence (AHL). Sent RW Steven Fogarty to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Brett Murray, Jack Quinn, G Aaron Dell and D Jimmy Schuldt to Rochester (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther, Cs Tyler Sikura, Josh Dunne, Tyler Angie, RW Carson Meyer and LW Brendan Gaunce from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Waived Ds Brian Lashoff and Ryan Murphy. Assigned Ds Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released Fs Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan to Grand Rapids.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Nick Swaney, Dominc Turgeon and Ds Joe Hicketts and Jon Lizotte to Iowa (AHL). Placed G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau on waivers.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Granted G Carey Price Leave of Absence assistance program.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Aarne Talvitie, Fabian Zetterland, Ds Kevin Bahl, Riley Walsh and G Nico Davis to Utica (AHL). Placed F A.J. Greer on waivers.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Zac Jones to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived G Louis Domingue.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived LW Nathan Walker, D Calle Rosen, G Charlie Lindgren, C Sam Anas and RW Michael Frolik. Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Claimed LW Jonah Gadjovich off waivers.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Sent G Joey Daccord to Charlotte (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Re-signed F Emily van Egmond and G Kaylie Collins through the remainder of the season.

