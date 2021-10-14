Thursday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL).
