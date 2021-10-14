Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Terminated the contract of manager Mike Shildt.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Zach May, RHP Kaleb Schmidt and INF Jarrod Watkins on contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.

