Thursday’s Transactions

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Terminated the contract of manager Mike Shildt.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Zach May, RHP Kaleb Schmidt and INF Jarrod Watkins on contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers.
WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments