Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 7:04 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Zack Burdi off waivers from Baltimore.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Terminated the contract of manager Mike Shildt.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Zach May, RHP Kaleb Schmidt and INF Jarrod Watkins on contracts.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Jalen Crutcher and F Cameron McGriff.

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Bryce Alford.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks. Waived F Tyler Bey.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived Fs George King and Moses Wright.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Frank Mason.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Fs Sean McDermott and Romeo Weems.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Elijah Bryant and Rayjon Weems.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived Gs Dwayne Bacon and Myles Powell.

        Read more: Sports News

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Melvin Frazier Jr.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Ade Murkey and F Damien Jefferson.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived Gs Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Derrick Alston Jr., C Marques Bolden and G MaCio Teague.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow and S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated G Michael Onwenu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers from Seattle.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|11 Amsterdam: US Export Controls for EU,...
10|11 News Release: ECTI in Amsterdam, NL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing