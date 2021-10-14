Thursday’s Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Zack Burdi off waivers from Baltimore.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Terminated the contract of manager Mike Shildt.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Zach May, RHP Kaleb Schmidt and INF Jarrod Watkins on contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Jalen Crutcher and F Cameron McGriff.
CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G Bryce Alford.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Armoni Brooks. Waived F Tyler Bey.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived Fs George King and Moses Wright.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Frank Mason.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Fs Sean McDermott and Romeo Weems.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived Gs Elijah Bryant and Rayjon Weems.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived Gs Dwayne Bacon and Myles Powell.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Melvin Frazier Jr.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Ade Murkey and F Damien Jefferson.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived Gs Jordan Burns and Damyean Dotson.
UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Derrick Alston Jr., C Marques Bolden and G MaCio Teague.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed P Joseph Charlton on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow and S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed RB Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed CB Tre Flowers off waivers from Seattle.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Released C Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Foster Sarell and DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated G Michael Onwenu from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark and TE Noah Togai from the practice squad to the active roster.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Davontae Harris to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted TE Deon Yelder from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alec Regula to Rockford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL). Assigned D Erik Brannstrom to Belleville. Re-signed LW Brady Tkachukl to a seven-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled F Max Willman from Reading (ECHL). Recalled D Nick Seeler and C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Placed RW Zack MacEwen on injured reserve (visa issues). Placed RW Patrick Brown on Covid-19 injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed D Dennis Cholowski off waivers from Seattle.
WINNIPEG JETS — Returned C Mark Scheifele from suspension.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments