Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 list and reassigned to the minor leagues. Designated OF Franchy Cordero for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willis will be leaving.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice sqaud to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Roberts. Waived WR K.J. Hill.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from manitoba (AHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo(ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Sean Giles.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Yanick Turcotte and placed on injured reserve. Acquired Fs Patrick Kramer and Jake Coleman.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Neil Robinson.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Matteo Gennaro and Taylor Ross.
