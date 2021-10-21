Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 list and reassigned to the minor leagues. Designated OF Franchy Cordero for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willis will be leaving.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Roberts. Waived WR K.J. Hill.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo(ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Sean Giles.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Yanick Turcotte and placed on injured reserve. Acquired Fs Patrick Kramer and Jake Coleman.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Neil Robinson.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Matteo Gennaro and Taylor Ross.

