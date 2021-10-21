Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 7:06 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced it has approved a roster substitution for Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Just Turner with 3B Andy Burns.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 list and reassigned to the minor leagues. Designated OF Franchy Cordero for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will be leaving.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned OF Cristian Pache to the minor leagues. Activated OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

COLORADO ROCKIES Sent RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Tommy Doyle, 3B Joshua Fuentes and 2B Rio Ruiz to Alberquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned 3B Justin Turner to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of 3B Andy Burns from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced New York Knicks F Julius Randle was fined for his actions on October 20th at Madison Square Gardens.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Ishmail Wainwright to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired G Shannon Bogues to complete a trade with the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for the returning rights to F DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.

        Read more: Sports News

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Roberts. Waived WR K.J. Hill.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad. Waived OT Brad Seaton from injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo(ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — ACquired D Jake Hamilton.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin off waivers from Indy.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Clint Filbrandt and F Chase Zieky on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Sean Giles.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Morse as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Brad Barone.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Yanick Turcotte and placed on injured reserve. Acquired Fs Patrick Kramer and Jake Coleman.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Neil Robinson.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Matteo Gennaro. Released Fs Taylor Ross and Tyr Thompson.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon