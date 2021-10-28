Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INF Miguel Rojas on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Kenny Pierson and RHPs Alec Thomas and Ryder Yakel.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Jared Mang.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OFs Roberto Caro and Rodrigo Orozco.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Assigned G Leandro Bolmaro to Iowa (NBA G League).

NBA G LEAGUE

IGNITE — Named Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope coaches to aid in the development of the team’s elite youth prospects. Named Rod Baker and C.J. Williams assistant coaches, Thomas Scott on-court player development coach and Nick Hamilton video coordinator .

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted OL Danny Isidora and DL Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LB Joe Walker as a COVID-19 replacement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Caleb Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OT Alex Taylor on waivers.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Eric Banks on waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree (COVID-19 replacement) and G Ben Braden to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve and WR Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Ben Ellefson on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Alberth Huggins and OL Will Clapp to the practice squad. Released RB Ryquell Armstead and LB Lakiem Williams from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Ronald Blair from the practice squad injured list. Released DB Natrell Jamerson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Sam Carrick to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned D Ian Mitchell to Rockford (AHL) from loan. Recalled D Isaak Phillips from Rockford loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned RW Justin Danforth to Cleveland (AHL) on loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and D Jon Lizotte from Iowa (AHL). Placed C Rem Pittick and RW Mats Zuccarello on COVID-19 protocol. Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa City (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vokojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL). Assigned G Nicco Daws to Utica.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Kameron Kielly from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned F Karch Bachman to Greenville (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL) from loan. Recalled D Giovanni Vallati from Kalamazoo (ECHL) loan.

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Sasha Mutala from Utah (ECHL) loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Reassigned F Josh Dickinson to Toledo (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski, C Kris Bennett and LW Ryan Kuffner from Iowa City (ECHL) loan.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter from Florida (ECHL) loan.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS – Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Loaned G Francis Marotte to Allen (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Hudson Elynuik from Rapid City (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (AHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Carlos Fornaris from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed F Carlos Fornaris to a standard player contract (SPC).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed C Tyler Busch and F Taylor Ross to standard player contracts (SPC).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL).

COLLEGE

RICE — Announced Brian Lee has agreed to an extension as men’s soccer coach through the 2026 season.

TUSCULUM — Named Rodney Tapp head men’s lacrosse coach.

YORK (NY) — Named Courtney Boothe head men’s soccer coach.

