Titans left tackle Lewan out vs. Chiefs, Jones questionable

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 4:27 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion.

The Titans also declared Friday that wide receiver Chester Rogers, who ranks second in the NFL averaging 13.3 yards per punt return, and linebacker Monty Rice won’t play.

Lewan was carted off the field Monday night in the Titans’ win over Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle did not practice all week.

But Tennessee activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable with a hamstring problem, along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who did not practice Friday with a knee that limited him Thursday. Running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (groin) also are questionable.

A.J. Brown, the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver, will play after practicing fully Friday. He did not practice the past two days still dealing with the effects of food poisoning.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

