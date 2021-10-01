Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 1:14 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 145 585 190 102 .325
Soto Was 148 494 157 110 .318
N.Castellanos Cin 135 523 162 94 .310
A.Frazier SD 152 569 174 83 .306
B.Harper Phi 138 478 146 99 .305
Riley Atl 157 581 176 90 .303
Crawford SF 134 468 141 75 .301
Reynolds Pit 156 553 165 91 .298
F.Freeman Atl 157 594 177 119 .298
Goldschmidt StL 155 594 175 101 .295

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 41; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Alonso, New York, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 33; O’Neill, St. Louis, 32.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 112; Riley, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 104; M.Machado, San Diego, 103; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 98; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 95; Soto, Washington, 94.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game