The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 1:14 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 141 525 166 81 .316
Guerrero Jr. Tor 158 592 185 120 .313
Brantley Hou 118 461 144 68 .312
Ti.Anderson ChW 120 515 155 92 .301
N.Lopez KC 148 489 147 76 .301
Bichette Tor 156 627 186 118 .297
T.Hernández Tor 140 538 159 90 .296
Mullins Bal 156 590 174 89 .295
Bogaerts Bos 141 520 153 88 .294
France Sea 149 560 164 82 .293

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Judge, New York, 39; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 107; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Toronto, 101.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13-5; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-7; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4.

