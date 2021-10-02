AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Gurriel Hou
|141
|525
|166
|81
|.316
|Brantley Hou
|119
|462
|144
|68
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|159
|596
|185
|120
|.310
|Ti.Anderson ChW
|121
|519
|159
|94
|.306
|N.Lopez KC
|149
|492
|148
|78
|.301
|Bichette Tor
|157
|631
|187
|118
|.296
|Bogaerts Bos
|142
|522
|154
|89
|.295
|T.Hernández Tor
|141
|541
|159
|90
|.294
|Mullins Bal
|157
|593
|174
|90
|.293
|Tucker Hou
|138
|498
|146
|81
|.293
Home Runs
S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Judge, New York, 39; Olson, Oakland, 39; Gallo, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36.
Runs Batted In
S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 117; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 111; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 107; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; 3 tied at 101.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Matz, Toronto, 14-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13-5; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-7; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4.
