On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
October 2, 2021 12:16 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Gurriel Hou 141 525 166 81 .316
Brantley Hou 119 462 144 68 .312
Guerrero Jr. Tor 159 596 185 120 .310
Ti.Anderson ChW 121 519 159 94 .306
N.Lopez KC 149 492 148 78 .301
Bichette Tor 157 631 187 118 .296
Bogaerts Bos 142 522 154 89 .295
T.Hernández Tor 141 541 159 90 .294
Mullins Bal 157 593 174 90 .293
Tucker Hou 138 498 146 81 .293

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Judge, New York, 39; Olson, Oakland, 39; Gallo, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36.

Runs Batted In

S.Perez, Kansas City, 121; J.Abreu, Chicago, 117; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 111; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 107; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; 3 tied at 101.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Matz, Toronto, 14-7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 13-5; Rodón, Chicago, 13-5; Ray, Toronto, 13-7; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks