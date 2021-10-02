NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Turner Was
|145
|585
|190
|102
|.325
|Soto Was
|149
|495
|157
|110
|.317
|B.Harper Phi
|139
|483
|149
|100
|.308
|N.Castellanos Cin
|136
|526
|162
|94
|.308
|A.Frazier SD
|152
|569
|174
|83
|.306
|Riley Atl
|158
|585
|177
|90
|.303
|Crawford SF
|135
|472
|142
|76
|.301
|Reynolds Pit
|157
|553
|165
|92
|.298
|F.Freeman Atl
|157
|594
|177
|119
|.298
|Goldschmidt StL
|156
|599
|176
|101
|.294
Home Runs
Tatis Jr., San Diego, 42; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Alonso, New York, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 35; O’Neill, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 33.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Atlanta, 112; Riley, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 105; M.Machado, San Diego, 103; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 99; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 97; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Soto, Washington, 94.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6.
