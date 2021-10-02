On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
October 2, 2021 12:16 am
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Turner Was 145 585 190 102 .325
Soto Was 149 495 157 110 .317
B.Harper Phi 139 483 149 100 .308
N.Castellanos Cin 136 526 162 94 .308
A.Frazier SD 152 569 174 83 .306
Riley Atl 158 585 177 90 .303
Crawford SF 135 472 142 76 .301
Reynolds Pit 157 553 165 92 .298
F.Freeman Atl 157 594 177 119 .298
Goldschmidt StL 156 599 176 101 .294

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 42; Duvall, Atlanta, 38; Alonso, New York, 37; Muncy, Los Angeles, 36; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 35; O’Neill, St. Louis, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 33.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Atlanta, 112; Riley, Atlanta, 105; Arenado, St. Louis, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 105; M.Machado, San Diego, 103; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 99; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 97; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 97; Votto, Cincinnati, 96; Soto, Washington, 94.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 19-3; Wainwright, St. Louis, 17-7; Buehler, Los Angeles, 15-4; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 15-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-6; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-7; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 14-10; Mahle, Cincinnati, 13-6.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks