Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 35 6 12 6 Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Hays rf 4 0 2 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Jones pr 0 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 1 Espinal 3b 3 2 2 0 Nevin lf 3 1 1 0 Jansen c 4 2 2 3 Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 Biggio 1b 4 1 3 1 Martin ss 3 0 1 0 McKenna ph 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 040 — 4 Toronto 002 004 00x — 6

DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Nevin (2), Bichette (29), Espinal (12), Jansen (12). HR_Gutierrez (3), Valaika (5), Jansen (10), Dickerson (4). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Eshelman L,0-3 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Abad 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Kriske 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 Mattson 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 0

Toronto Matz W,14-7 7 6 2 2 1 5 Cimber 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Romano S,23-24 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3

Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cimber (Mullins). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:55. A_28,855 (53,506).

