Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Nevin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|Toronto
|002
|004
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 3. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Nevin (2), Bichette (29), Espinal (12), Jansen (12). HR_Gutierrez (3), Valaika (5), Jansen (10), Dickerson (4). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Abad
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kriske
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Mattson
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diplán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz W,14-7
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Romano S,23-24
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cimber (Mullins). WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:55. A_28,855 (53,506).
