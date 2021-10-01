Trending:
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:19 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 2 8
Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .293
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Hays rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257
Mancini dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Severino c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248
1-Jones pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .227
Nevin lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .300
Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .199
Martin ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
a-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 12 6 2 3
Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Hernández rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .294
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Dyson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Espinal 3b 3 2 2 0 1 0 .301
Jansen c 4 2 2 3 0 0 .220
Biggio 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .224
Baltimore 000 000 040_4 9 0
Toronto 002 004 00x_6 12 0

a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Nevin (2), Bichette (29), Espinal (12), Jansen (12). HR_Gutierrez (3), off Matz; Valaika (5), off Cimber; Jansen (10), off Eshelman; Dickerson (4), off Kriske. RBIs_Gutierrez (20), Valaika 2 (25), Mancini (71), Jansen 3 (26), Dickerson (15), Biggio (27), Springer (42). SF_Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Gutierrez 2); Toronto 2 (Jansen, Guerrero Jr., Espinal). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. LIDP_Mullins. GIDP_Gutierrez, Mancini.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Hays, Severino, Hays); Toronto 3 (Espinal, Biggio, Espinal; Bichette, Semien, Biggio; Espinal, Semien, Biggio).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman, L, 0-3 2 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 32 7.16
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 8.06
Abad 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 5.60
Kriske 1 1-3 4 4 4 0 2 19 14.29
Mattson 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 16 6.23
Diplán 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.08
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz, W, 14-7 7 6 2 2 1 5 88 3.82
Cimber 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 1.73
Romano, S, 23-24 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 32 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 1-0, Kriske 2-0, Mattson 1-1, Cimber 1-1, Romano 2-1. HBP_Cimber (Mullins). WP_Romano.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:55. A_28,855 (53,506).

