Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|2
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|1-Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Nevin lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.199
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|2
|3
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Hernández rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Espinal 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Jansen c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|040_4
|9
|0
|Toronto
|002
|004
|00x_6
|12
|0
a-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Nevin (2), Bichette (29), Espinal (12), Jansen (12). HR_Gutierrez (3), off Matz; Valaika (5), off Cimber; Jansen (10), off Eshelman; Dickerson (4), off Kriske. RBIs_Gutierrez (20), Valaika 2 (25), Mancini (71), Jansen 3 (26), Dickerson (15), Biggio (27), Springer (42). SF_Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Gutierrez 2); Toronto 2 (Jansen, Guerrero Jr., Espinal). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Dickerson. LIDP_Mullins. GIDP_Gutierrez, Mancini.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Hays, Severino, Hays); Toronto 3 (Espinal, Biggio, Espinal; Bichette, Semien, Biggio; Espinal, Semien, Biggio).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|32
|7.16
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|8.06
|Abad
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.60
|Kriske
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|19
|14.29
|Mattson
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.23
|Diplán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.08
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz, W, 14-7
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|88
|3.82
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1.73
|Romano, S, 23-24
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.14
Inherited runners-scored_Greene 1-0, Kriske 2-0, Mattson 1-1, Cimber 1-1, Romano 2-1. HBP_Cimber (Mullins). WP_Romano.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:55. A_28,855 (53,506).
