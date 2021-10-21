Trending:
Toronto FC faces Montreal in conference play

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

CF Montreal (11-10-9) vs. Toronto FC (6-17-7)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +118, Montreal +195, Draw +258; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Montreal finished 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and had 22 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Marky Delgado, Ayo Akinola (injured), Luke Singh (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Auro, Ralph Priso-Mbongue (injured).

Montreal: Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Joel Waterman, Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Jean-Aniel Assi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

