On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Torres has broken bone in foot, doubtful for big Spain games

The Associated Press
October 14, 2021 11:41 am
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has broken a bone in his right foot, the English club said Thursday, potentially ruling him out of Spain’s crucial World Cup qualifiers next month.

City said the injury was a “small fracture” and happened while Torres was on international duty. He played for Spain in the Nations League last week, first in the 2-1 win over Italy — when Torres scored twice — and then the 2-1 loss to France in the final on Sunday.

“He has since returned to Manchester for tests and will continue to be monitored,” said City, which didn’t give a timeframe for Torres’ possible absence.

Torres has established himself as a regular in Spain’s team under Luis Enrique and one of its best source of goals.

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Spain is two points behind leader Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group heading into their final two games. The two countries play each other in the last one, on Nov. 14, and only the first-place team automatically advances to next year’s tournament in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday and his wife Linda deliver 246th Navy Birthday message