Towson hands Rhode Island its 1st loss, earns 28-7 upset win

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 7:58 pm
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for two first-quarter touchdowns and Towson upset Rhode Island 28-7 in a Colonial Athletic Association battle Saturday.

The Tigers defense allowed Rhode Island just 162 yards of offense and shut out the Rams over the final three quarters.

The Rams (5-1, 3-1), who came into the game undefeated, faced a long bus ride for the road game but got a last-minute lift from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who picked up the entire tab and flew the team to Maryland on his team plane.

Chris Ferguson completed 16 of 25 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown for Towson (3-3, 2-1). Jerry Howard Jr. carried 27 times for 106 yards and a score.

Justice Antrum had 62 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for Rhode Island.

