Trae Young fined $15,000 for making contact with referee

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 7:26 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a referee.

The star guard was penalized for his actions with 6:41 left in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 122-111 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Young was driving left and bumped by defender Raul Neto, his momentum carrying him across the baseline after he missed the shot but didn’t earn a foul call. As he ran back onto the court, Young bumped his arm into official Ben Taylor, who called him for a technical foul.

Young is one of the players who was expected to lose out on some foul calls he previously received after the NBA emphasized this season cutting down on calls against defenders when the offensive player initiated the contact.

