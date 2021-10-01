Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 12:58 am
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 7 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 6 1 .857 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 1 .857 1
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 2 .714 2
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 2
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 2 .714 2
Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714 2
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 2 .714 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 2 .714 2
Worcester (Boston) 5 2 .714 2
Omaha (Kansas City) 4 2 .667
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 3 .571 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 4 3 .571 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500
El Paso (San Diego) 3 4 .429 4
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 4
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429 4
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 4 .429 4
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 4 .429 4
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 4 .429 4
Toledo (Detroit) 3 4 .429 4
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286 5
Rochester (Washington) 2 5 .286 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 5 .167 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286 5
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 5 .167
Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167
Columbus (Cleveland) 1 6 .143 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 6 .143 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 6 .143 6

___

Final Stretch
Wednesday’s Games
Triple-A East

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1

Omaha 10, Iowa 5

Memphis 12, Charlotte 1

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6

Columbus 13, Louisville 3

Toledo 4, St. Paul 3

Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3

Durham 4, Norfolk 1

Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Triple-A West

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 1

        Read more: Sports News

Oklahoma City 2, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 9, Reno 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 0

Albuquerque 11 Sacramento 3

Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham 8, Norfolk 0

Scranton W/B 6, Rochester 4

Louisville 5, Columbus 2

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. Paul 2, Toledo 0

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Jacksonville 7, Gwinett 5

Omaha at Iowa, canc.

Memphis 6, Charlotte 4

Triple-A West

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 2

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games
Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game