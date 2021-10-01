Trending:
Triple-A Final Stretch

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 11:07 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 8 0 1.000
Buffalo (Toronto) 7 1 .875 1
Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 2 .750 2
Worcester (Boston) 6 2 .750 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 2 .714
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 2 .714
Omaha (Kansas City) 5 2 .714
Round Rock (Texas) 5 2 .714
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 2 .714
Jacksonville (Miami) 5 3 .625 3
Scranton/W/B (N.Y. Yankees) 5 3 .625 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 3 .625 3
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 4
Louisville (Cincinnati) 4 4 .500 4
Toledo (Detroit) 4 4 .500 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 3 3 .500 4
El Paso (San Diego) 3 4 .429
Memphis (St. Louis) 3 4 .429
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 4 .429
Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 5 .375 5
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 3 5 .375 5
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 5 .286
Sacramento (San Francisco) 2 5 .167
Sugar Land (Houston) 2 5 .286
Columbus (Cleveland) 2 6 .250 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 2 6 .250 6
Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 6
Reno (Arizona) 1 5 .167 6
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 6 .143 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 7 .125 7

___

Final Stretch
Thursday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham 8, Norfolk 0

Scranton W/B 6, Rochester 4

Louisville 5, Columbus 2

St. Paul 2, Toledo 0

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5

Worchester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Nashville 8, Indianapolis 3

Jacksonville 7, Gwinett 5

Omaha at Iowa, canc.

Memphis 6, Charlotte 4

Triple-A West

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 1

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 2

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake 3, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 3, Albuquerque 2

Friday’s Games
Triple-A East

Scranton W/B 10, Rochester

Buffalo 12, Syracuse 1

Durham 2, Norfolk 1, 10 innings

Worchester 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 7, Nashville 2

Gwinett 7, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 8, St. Paul 2

Columbus 2, Louisville 1

Omaha 22, Iowa 4

Charlotte at Memphis, ppd.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, canc.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games
Triple-A East

Charlotte at Memphis, 4:15 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A West

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games
Triple-A East

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Gwinett, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Nashville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A West

El Paso at Oklahoma City, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sacramento, 3:07 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

