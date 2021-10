PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington, Mass. 63, Gate City 39

Highland Springs 35, Henrico 0

Staunton River 37, Alleghany 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.