Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Tanner Scott, 2B Ramon Urias, RHPs Tyler Wells, Chris Ellis and RF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL. Recalled RF Yusniel Diaz, LHPs Alexander Wells, Paul Fry, RHPs Dean Kramer, Mike Baumann, Zack Burdi and 3B Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled 2B Jonathan Araux, CF Jarren Duran and C Connor Wong from Worcester (Triple-A East). Reassigned LHPs Darwinzon Hernandez, Martin Perez, Chris Sale and Josh Taylor, RHP Hirokazu Sawamura and LF J.D. Martinez to the minor leagues. Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 2B Owen Miller from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Akron (Double-A Northeast). Recalled 2B Ernie Clement, LHPs Francisco Perez, Scott Moss, Alex Young, Kyle Nelson, RF Daniel Johnson, SS Gabriel Arias, RHPs Cam Hill, J.C. Mejia, 3B Nolan Jones from Columbus (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Gabe Ribas director of pitching. Recalled LHP Joey Wentz and RHP Alex Faedo from Erie (Double-A Northeast). Recalled RHPs Nivaldo Rodriguez, Drew Carlton, C Grayson Greiner and RF Jacob Robson from Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHPs Matthew Boyd and Gregory Soto from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHPs Jakob Junis and Brady Singer, LHPs Dnaiel Lynch and Mike Minor from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Ronald Bolanos, Scott Blewett and Tyler Zuber and CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Hector Yan from Tri-City (High-A West). Recalled RHPs Janson Junk, Jose Marte, Cooper Criswell, Chris Rodriguez and Griffin Canning, LHPs Packy Naughton and Jhonathan Diaz and C Chad Wallach from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHPs Kyle Tyler and Jaime Barria and RF Taylor Ward from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated CF Rob Refsnyder and RHPs Bailey Ober and John Grant from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jhoan Duran, CF Gilberto Celestino, LHP Andrew Albers and 3B Drew Maggi from St. Paul (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Brody Koerner for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Greg Allen and C Rob Brantley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Reassigned RHPs Luis Gil, Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon and LHP Jordan Montgomery to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHPs Grant Holmes and Wandisson Charles, LHP A.J. Puk and C Austin Allen from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated SS Elvis Andrus, RF Stephen Piscotty, 2B Vimael Machin, 1B Mitch Moreland and RHP Daulton Jefferies from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled CF Taylor Trammell, C Jose Godoy, LHPs Justus Sheffield and Aaron Fletcher, RHPs Joey Gerber, Wyatt Mills and Darren McCaughan and 3B Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled SS Anderson Tejeda from Frisco (Double-A Central). Recalled LF Jason Martin, Cs Sam Huff and Yohel Pozo, 2B Sherten Apostel, 1B Curtis Terry, RHPs Demarcus Evans, Glenn Ottos and Yerry Rodriguez and LHPs Joe Palumbo and Brock Burke from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHPs Anthony Kay, Tayler Saucedo, Kirby Snead and Ryan Borucki and RHPs Trent Thornton and Bryan Baker from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHPs Matt Peacock, Brandyn Sittinger, Corbin Martin, Taylor Clarke and J.B. Bukauskas, LHP Miguel Aguilar, LF Stuart Fairchild, 3B Drew Ellis and 2B Andrew Young from Reno (Triple-A West).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RF Jason Heyward, Cs Robinson Chirinos and Wilson Contreras, RHPs Manuel Rodriguez and Keegan Thompson and 2B Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Miguel Amaya and LHP Brailym Marquez from Tennessee (Double-A South). Recalled RHP Alexander Vizcaino from South Bend (High-A Central).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 3B Mike Moustakas, LHP Wade Miley and OFs Shogo Akiyama and Tyler Naquin from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Alex Blandino, 2B Alejo Lopez, RHPs Ryan Hendrix and Riley O’Brien, LHP Andrew Heaney and C Mark Kolozsvary from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Senzatela on a five-year contract and 1B C.J. Crohn on a two-year contract. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle and LHP Yoan Aybar from Hartford (Double-A Northeast). Recalled LHP Helcris Olivares from Spokane (High-A West). Recalled 2Bs Rio Ruiz, Alan Trejo, LHP Ben Bowden, RHP Ryan Feltner, LF Ryan Vilade, 3B Joshua Fuentes and 1B Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Luis Madero outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Sean Guenther and RHP Edward Cabreara from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jordan Holloway, Sixto Sanchez and Nick Neidert, LHPs Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano, 2B Isan Diaz and CF Monte Harrison from Jacksonville. Recalled RF Jerar Encarnacion from Pensacola (Triple-A East). RHPs Jairo Diaz and Austin Pruitt elected free agency.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled 2B Travis Blankenhorn, RFs Mark Payton, Khalil Lee, RHPs Jake Reid, Jordan Yamamoto, Stephen Nogosek, Sean Reid-Foley Yennsy Diaz, and Tylor Megill from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent C Chance Sisco outright to Syracuse. Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 10-day injured list.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHPS Archie Bradley and RHP Connor Brogdon from the 10-day injured list. Recalled RHPs Francisco Morales, JD Hammer and Ramon Rosso, LHP Damon Jones, CFs Adam Haseley and Mickey Moniak, 2Bs Nick Maton and Luke Williams and C Rafael Marcha from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled C Taylor Davis, 2B Tucupita Marcano, RHP Miguel Yajure, Rodolfo Castro, LF Phillip Evans, CF Jared Oliva and RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis Triple-A East). Reinstated RHPs Tanner Anderson, JT Brubaker, Connor Overton and Luis Oviedo abd 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes from th 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHPs Yu Darvish and Chris Paddack and LHP Blake Snell from the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Ivan Castillo, RHPs Shaun Anderson, Pedro Avila, Miguel Diaz C Luis Campusano, LHPs Daniel Camerena and Ryan Weathers and RF Brian O’Grady from El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Reggie Lawson from San Antonio (Double-A Central).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Alcides Escobar on a one-year contract. Recalled RHPs Wander Suero, Gabe Klobosits and Steven Fuentes, LHPs Seth Romero and Sam Clay, C Tres Barrera, 1B Mike Ford and CF Victor Robles from Rochester (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Gerardo Carrillo from Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast). Recalled SS Yasel Antuna from Wilmington (High-A East). Reinstate SS Luis Garcia and LHP Josh Rogers from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darrell Thompson. Placed RHP Matt Dallas on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Luq Barcoo to the practice squad. Activated WR Josh Doctson to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Quinton Dunbar and OL Michal Menet from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Isaiah Oliver and P Cam Nizialek on injured reserve. Signed K Elliott Fry and S Shawn Williams to the practice squad. Promoted P Dustin Colquitt from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DT Mike Pennel.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed OL Michael Jordan to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Nsimba Webster. Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad. Signed RB Artavis Pierce to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed P Drue Chrisman and S Michael Thomas to the practice squad. Released S Sean Davis and CB Tony Brown from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Hjalte Froholdt. Placed C Nick Harris on injured reserve. Released LB Elijah Lee.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Holton Hill from the practice squad. Signed CB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. Released C Harry Crider and DB Rojesterman Farris from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Davion Davis. Signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp and OT Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Michael Jacobson to the practice squad. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated LB Willie Gay from injured reserve to return to practice. Signed WR Josh Gordon to the active roster. Placed DE Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Andrew Brown and LB Josh Watson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB J.R. Reed to the practice squad. Released OL Jared Hocker from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded WR Jakeen Grant to Chicago in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. Signed C Austin Reiter.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT T.J. Smith to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Michael Onwenu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released K Aldrick Rosas. Promoted DE Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DB Bryce Thompson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released OL Sam Jones and DB Steven Parker from the practice squad. Signed DB Ka’dar Hollman to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve. Promoted OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RB Austin Waller to the practice squad. Released OL Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Signed OT Isaiah Williams to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed G Sua Opeta on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Michael Walker from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jordan Matthews to the practice squad. Released LB Curtis Bolton, RB Kerryon Johnson and RB Chris Thompson from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB John Simon and DL Caraun Reid to the practice squad. Waived K Tucker McCann from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted and signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk and CB Danny Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jon Bostic and CB Torry McTyler on injured reserve. Signed WR Damion Willis,CB Danny Johnson and K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Matej Pekar, Ryan Macinnis, Sean Malone and Linus Weissbach, Ds Oksari Laaksonen and G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Artem Grushnikov to a three-year contract. Assigned RW Nicholas Caamano to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Matt Luff, Cole Smith, Ds Frederic Allard and Matt Tennyson to Milwuakee (AHL). Claimed F Rem Pitlick off waivers from Minnesota.

American Hockey League

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired LW Joseph Garreffa and D Jaycob Megna.

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Mark Simpson.

