Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES — Agreed to terms with RHP Victor Morin on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled CF Christian Pache from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed RF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Ibi Watson.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Brodric Thomas.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed G Terance Mann to a veteran extension.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Tyler Hall.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Jaylen Hoard.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jeremiah Tilmon.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Matt Coleman III and D.J. Steward.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Luq Barcoo and WR Josh Doctson from the practice squad. Placed OLB Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Ben Cleveland on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. Signed WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad. Released TE Jared Pinkney from th practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Austen Pleasnants to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Elijah Holyfield and CB Holton Hill to the practice squad. Placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserve. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard, RB Andy Janovich and S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. Promoted DE Joe Jackson and RB Johnny Stanton IV from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated CB Tim Harris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Malone.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Cole Toner to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Greg Senat and DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. and OL Jared Hocker to the practice squad. Signed OL Rashaad Coward. Placed OL Brandon Linder on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and LB Darius Harris to the practice squad. Placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Released WR Daurice Fountain. Signed RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Kyle Sloter from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Senio Kelemete. Placed OL Oday Aboushi on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Darious Williams on injured reserve. Activated OL Tremayne Anchrum from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released WR Brandon Powell from th practice squad. Designated QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed WR Dan Chisena.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Cody Parkey on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson. Released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole. Re-signed DT Christian Ringo. Released OT Derrick Kelly and LB Wynton McManis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DB Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad. Signed OL Dru Samia to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller and DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released NT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Davontae Harris and RB Jacques Patrick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB Tre Flowers and placed on waivers. Designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Woodrow Hamilton. Signed OLs Derwin Gray and Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list. Signed LB Avery Williamson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Donovan Olumba from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW MacKenzie Entwistle and LW Phillipp Kurashev from Rockford (AHL). Waived RW Matej Chalupa for the purpose of termination.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived D Mikko Lehtonen for the purpose of temination.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Jake Oettinger, RW Ty Dellandrea and C Oskar Back to Texas (AHL). Recalled C Jacob Peterson and RW Joel Kiviranta from Texas.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed C Nick Suzuki to a eight-year contract extension. Placed D Mattias Norlinder on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released G Cory Schneider. Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned LW Kieffer Bellows to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed C Parker Kelly to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor and RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed C Brian Boyle to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed LW Alex Steeves on injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived RW Zack MacEwewn. Signed RW Alex Chiasson.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Beck Malenstyn and D Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived LW C.J. Suess.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Amanda Vandervort USL Super League president.

