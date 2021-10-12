Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 12, 2021 7:00 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

LOS ANGELES — Agreed to terms with RHP Victor Morin on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled CF Christian Pache from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed RF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Ibi Watson.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Brodric Thomas.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed G Terance Mann to a veteran extension.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Tyler Hall.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Jaylen Hoard.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jeremiah Tilmon.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Matt Coleman III and D.J. Steward.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Luq Barcoo and WR Josh Doctson from the practice squad. Placed OLB Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Ben Cleveland on injured reserve.

        Read more: Sports News

DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. Signed WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad. Released TE Jared Pinkney from th practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Austen Pleasnants to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Elijah Holyfield and CB Holton Hill to the practice squad. Placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserve. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard, RB Andy Janovich and S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. Promoted DE Joe Jackson and RB Johnny Stanton IV from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated CB Tim Harris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Malone.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Cole Toner to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Greg Senat and DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. and OL Jared Hocker to the practice squad. Signed OL Rashaad Coward. Placed OL Brandon Linder on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and LB Darius Harris to the practice squad. Placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Released WR Daurice Fountain. Signed RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Kyle Sloter from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Senio Kelemete. Placed OL Oday Aboushi on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Darious Williams on injured reserve. Activated OL Tremayne Anchrum from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released WR Brandon Powell from th practice squad. Designated QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed WR Dan Chisena.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Cody Parkey on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson. Released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole. Re-signed DT Christian Ringo. Released OT Derrick Kelly and LB Wynton McManis from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DB Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad. Signed OL Dru Samia to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller and DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released NT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Davontae Harris and RB Jacques Patrick.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB Tre Flowers and placed on waivers. Designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Woodrow Hamilton. Signed OLs Derwin Gray and Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list. Signed LB Avery Williamson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Donovan Olumba from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW MacKenzie Entwistle and LW Phillipp Kurashev from Rockford (AHL). Waived RW Matej Chalupa for the purpose of termination.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived D Mikko Lehtonen for the purpose of temination.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Jake Oettinger, RW Ty Dellandrea and C Oskar Back to Texas (AHL). Recalled C Jacob Peterson and RW Joel Kiviranta from Texas.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed C Nick Suzuki to a eight-year contract extension. Placed D Mattias Norlinder on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released G Cory Schneider. Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned LW Kieffer Bellows to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed C Parker Kelly to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor and RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed C Brian Boyle to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed LW Alex Steeves on injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived RW Zack MacEwewn. Signed RW Alex Chiasson.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Beck Malenstyn and D Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived LW C.J. Suess.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Amanda Vandervort USL Super League president.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana after sea voyage