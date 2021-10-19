On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tuesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Fired third-base coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. Signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Exercised third-year options on G Anthony Edwards and F Jaden McDaniels.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from injured reserve to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Josh Lambo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Buddy Howell from their practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller and G Forrest Lamp to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Gabriel Ferraro to the practice squad. Acquired K Sergio Castillo in a trade with B.C. Lions in exchange for a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

