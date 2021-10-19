On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 4:11 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Fired third-base coach Phil Nevin, hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere. Signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Gary Payton II.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Exercised third-year options on G Anthony Edwards and F Jaden McDaniels.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Singed P Ryan Winslow. Place WR Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted RB John Kelly from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. Activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from injured reserve to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Antwaun Woods.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Josh Lambo.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Buddy Howell from their practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Vince Biegel to the practice squad. Released LB Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Designated RB Kene Nwangwu return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Lamar Miller and G Forrest Lamp to the practice squad.

        Read more: Sports News

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Rashard Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Brady Breeze from injured reserve. Waived P Johnny Townsend. Placed CB Caleb Farley and WR Cameron Batson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed K Gabriel Ferraro to the practice squad. Acquired K Sergio Castillo in a trade with B.C. Lions in exchange for a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska