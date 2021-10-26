Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Marwin Gonzalez. Reassigned LF Jake Meyers to the minor leagues.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Terrance Gore and RHP Kyle Wright. Reassigned 1B Johan Camargo and RHP Jacob Webb to the minor leagues.
NEW YORK METS — Announced they will exercise their option on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for the 2022 season.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on injured reserve. Waived P Ryan Winslow. Released K Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith to return from injured reserve. Waived RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson. Placed G Netane Muti on the reserve COVID-19 list. Released WR John Brown, C Javon Patterson and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Daryl Worley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list. Activated WR Malik Taylor form the COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Placed RB Malcolm Brown and DB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills. Placed S Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster from Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Released DT Woodrow Hamilton.
NEW YORK JETS — Released S Adrian Colbert. Signed FS Jarrod Wilson to the active roster. Placed LB Blake Cashman and OLB Jamien Sherwood on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster. Traded QB Joe Flaco to New York Jets.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargentto the practice squad. Released DL Abudullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Kyle Criscuola to Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario to Greenville (ECHL). Loaned. C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Placed C Ryan O’Reilly on COVID-19 protocol.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Cleveland’s D Gavin Bayreuther for two games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident against Belleville on Oct. 23.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Colt Conrad from his player tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Josh Dickinson from his player tryout contract (PTO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Arthur Kaliyev.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Suspended RW Alexander Volkov.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended F Frankie Melton.
GREEVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Tyriq Outen.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Aquired Fs Cole Golka, Nick Pastorious and Brett Gravelle.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Moyse from emergency backup goalies (EBUG) list.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Sean Bonar on the reserve list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Isaac Johnson from the reserve list. Placed D riley McCourt on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Alex Dubeau became an unrestricted free agent.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jake Papalardo from the reserve list. Placed F Adam Pleskach on the reserve list.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Jordon Stone on the reserve list. Place D Austin Crossley on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Tommy Napier. Released G Joe Murdaca from his standard player contract (SPC).
WITCHITA THUNDER — Released D Dylan Olsen.
AUSTIN PEAY — Announced women’s soccer head coach Naomi Kolarova has resigned.
