Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Marwin Gonzalez. Reassigned LF Jake Meyers to the minor leagues.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Terrance Gore and RHP Kyle Wright. Reassigned 1B Johan Camargo and RHP Jacob Webb to the minor leagues.

NEW YORK METS — Announced they will exercise their option on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for the 2022 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Transferred G McKinley Wright IV to Iowa an NBA G League affiliate.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on injured reserve. Waived P Ryan Winslow. Released K Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith to return from injured reserve. Waived RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson. Placed G Netane Muti on the reserve COVID-19 list. Released WR John Brown, C Javon Patterson and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Daryl Worley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list. Activated WR Malik Taylor form the COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. Signed LB Paddy Fisher to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Placed RB Malcolm Brown and DB Jason McCourty on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills. Placed S Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster from Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Released DT Woodrow Hamilton.

NEW YORK JETS — Released S Adrian Colbert. Signed FS Jarrod Wilson to the active roster. Placed LB Blake Cashman and OLB Jamien Sherwood on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster. Traded QB Joe Flaco to New York Jets. Signed S Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargentto the practice squad. Released DL Abudullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Chicago $2 million for the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of former video coach Brad Aldrich’s employment and departure in 2010.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL). Released RW Alexander Volkov.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL). Recalled D Cam Dineen, F Barrett Hayton and G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the resignation of President/GM Stan Bowman.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland (AHL). Placed D Dean Kukan on injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Kyle Criscuola to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario to Greenville (ECHL). Loaned. C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed LW Ross Johnston to a four-year contract extension.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Placed C Ryan O’Reilly on COVID-19 protocol.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL). Placed LW Justin Dowling on the injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland’s D Gavin Bayreuther for two games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident against Belleville on Oct. 23.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Colt Conrad from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Josh Dickinson from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Arthur Kaliyev.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Suspended RW Alexander Volkov.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended F Frankie Melton.

GREEVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Tyriq Outen from his standard player contract (SPC).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Aquired Fs Cole Golka, Nick Pastorious and Brett Gravelle.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Moyse from emergency backup goalies (EBUG) list.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Sean Bonar on the reserve list.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Isaac Johnson from the reserve list. Placed D riley McCourt on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Alex Dubeau became an unrestricted free agent.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jake Papalardo from the reserve list. Placed F Adam Pleskach on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Jordon Stone on the reserve list. Place D Austin Crossley on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20.

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Tommy Napier. Released G Joe Murdaca from his standard player contract (SPC).

WITCHITA THUNDER — Released D Dylan Olsen from his standard player contract (SPC).

Olympic Hockey

USA MEN’S HOCKEY — Announced Stan Bowman has stepped down as GM for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s ice hockey team.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Announced women’s soccer head coach Naomi Kolarova has resigned.

