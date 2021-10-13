On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UCLA picked to win Pac-12 basketball title in preseason poll

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 1:51 pm
< a min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA is an overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 after reaching the Final Four last season.

The Bruins received 32 votes from 34 media members who cover the league in the preseason poll released Wednesday.

Oregon received the other two first-place votes and was second, followed by Southern California, Arizona and Oregon State.

UCLA made a surprise run to the Final Four last spring after losing in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. Most of the key players from that team return, led by guard Johnny Juzang.

Oregon has won the past two Pac-12 regular-season titles and will have a new-look roster.

USC and Oregon State are both coming off Elite Eight runs in the NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana after sea voyage