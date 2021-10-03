Trending:
Union beat Crew 3-0, hurting defending champ’s playoff bid

The Associated Press
October 3, 2021 6:56 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday.

Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.

Leon Flach sealed it for the Union (11-7-9) in the 89th with a left footed shot from the middle of the box to the top left corner off cross from Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia managed to overcome a second-half red card to Kai Wagner to beat defending champ Columbus (9-12-7). The defending champion Crew are in danger of missing the playoffs.

