USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
October 10, 2021 1:41 pm
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 6-0 1624 2
2. Iowa (1) 6-0 1537 3
3. Oklahoma 6-0 1452 5
4. Cincinnati 5-0 1418 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1363 1
6. Ohio State 5-1 1254 7
7. Michigan 6-0 1237 8
8. Penn State 5-1 1124 4
9. Michigan State 6-0 1064 11
10. Oregon 4-1 1004 9
11. Kentucky 6-0 994 14
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 910 12
13. Notre Dame 5-1 817 13
14. Mississippi 4-1 741 17
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 580 20
17. Florida 4-2 543 18
18. Texas A&M 4-2 396 NR
19. Arkansas 4-2 386 16
20. Brigham Young 5-1 342 10
21. North Carolina State 4-1 321 22
22. Arizona State 5-1 294 25
23. Southern Methodist 6-0 269 24
24. San Diego State 5-0 156 NR
25. Clemson 3-2 155 21

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (4-2); No. 23 Texas (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (4-2) 98; Baylor (5-1) 91; Texas (4-2) 74; Pittsburgh (4-1) 36; Texas-San Antonio (6-0) 30; Mississippi State (3-2) 18; Iowa State (3-2) 18; Appalachian State (4-1) 18; Boston College (4-1) 11; Air Force (5-1) 9; Tennessee (4-2) 8; Liberty (5-1) 8; Nevada (4-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 3; Houston (5-1) 3; Fresno State (4-2) 3; UCLA (4-2) 1.

