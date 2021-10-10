USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/10/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (64)
|6-0
|1624
|2
|2. Iowa (1)
|6-0
|1537
|3
|3. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1452
|5
|4. Cincinnati
|5-0
|1418
|6
|5. Alabama
|5-1
|1363
|1
|6. Ohio State
|5-1
|1254
|7
|7. Michigan
|6-0
|1237
|8
|8. Penn State
|5-1
|1124
|4
|9. Michigan State
|6-0
|1064
|11
|10. Oregon
|4-1
|1004
|9
|11. Kentucky
|6-0
|994
|14
|12. Oklahoma State
|5-0
|910
|12
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|817
|13
|14. Mississippi
|4-1
|741
|17
|15. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|708
|15
|16. Wake Forest
|6-0
|580
|20
|17. Florida
|4-2
|543
|18
|18. Texas A&M
|4-2
|396
|NR
|19. Arkansas
|4-2
|386
|16
|20. Brigham Young
|5-1
|342
|10
|21. North Carolina State
|4-1
|321
|22
|22. Arizona State
|5-1
|294
|25
|23. Southern Methodist
|6-0
|269
|24
|24. San Diego State
|5-0
|156
|NR
|25. Clemson
|3-2
|155
|21
Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (4-2); No. 23 Texas (4-2).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (4-2) 98; Baylor (5-1) 91; Texas (4-2) 74; Pittsburgh (4-1) 36; Texas-San Antonio (6-0) 30; Mississippi State (3-2) 18; Iowa State (3-2) 18; Appalachian State (4-1) 18; Boston College (4-1) 11; Air Force (5-1) 9; Tennessee (4-2) 8; Liberty (5-1) 8; Nevada (4-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 3; Houston (5-1) 3; Fresno State (4-2) 3; UCLA (4-2) 1.
