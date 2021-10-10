USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/10/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (64) 6-0 1624 2 2. Iowa (1) 6-0 1537 3 3. Oklahoma 6-0 1452 5 4. Cincinnati 5-0 1418 6 5. Alabama 5-1 1363 1 6. Ohio State 5-1 1254 7 7. Michigan 6-0 1237 8 8. Penn State 5-1 1124 4 9. Michigan State 6-0 1064 11 10. Oregon 4-1 1004 9 11. Kentucky 6-0 994 14 12. Oklahoma State 5-0 910 12 13. Notre Dame 5-1 817 13 14. Mississippi 4-1 741 17 15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 15 16. Wake Forest 6-0 580 20 17. Florida 4-2 543 18 18. Texas A&M 4-2 396 NR 19. Arkansas 4-2 386 16 20. Brigham Young 5-1 342 10 21. North Carolina State 4-1 321 22 22. Arizona State 5-1 294 25 23. Southern Methodist 6-0 269 24 24. San Diego State 5-0 156 NR 25. Clemson 3-2 155 21

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (4-2); No. 23 Texas (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (4-2) 98; Baylor (5-1) 91; Texas (4-2) 74; Pittsburgh (4-1) 36; Texas-San Antonio (6-0) 30; Mississippi State (3-2) 18; Iowa State (3-2) 18; Appalachian State (4-1) 18; Boston College (4-1) 11; Air Force (5-1) 9; Tennessee (4-2) 8; Liberty (5-1) 8; Nevada (4-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 3; Houston (5-1) 3; Fresno State (4-2) 3; UCLA (4-2) 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.