USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/17/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1 2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3 3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4 4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5 5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6 6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7 7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9 8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8 9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12 10. Oregon 5-1 108 10 11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2 12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14 13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13 14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11 15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16 16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15 17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18 18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21 19. SMU 6-0 399 23 20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR 21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24 22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR 23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR 24. Clemson 4-2 146 25 25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.