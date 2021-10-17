USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/17/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (65)
|7-0
|1625
|1
|2. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1508
|3
|3. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1497
|4
|4. Alabama
|6-1
|1446
|5
|5. Ohio State
|5-1
|1305
|6
|6. Michigan
|6-0
|1299
|7
|7. Michigan State
|7-0
|1158
|9
|8. Penn State
|5-1
|1134
|8
|9. Oklahoma State
|6-0
|1093
|12
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|108
|10
|11. Iowa
|6-1
|1031
|2
|12. Mississippi
|5-1
|826
|14
|13. Notre Dame
|5-1
|816
|13
|14. Kentucky
|6-1
|763
|11
|15. Wake Forest
|6-0
|696
|16
|16. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|675
|15
|17. Texas A&M
|5-2
|580
|18
|18. North Carolina State
|5-1
|528
|21
|19. SMU
|6-0
|399
|23
|20. Baylor
|6-1
|369
|NR
|21. San Diego State
|6-0
|334
|24
|22. Auburn
|5-2
|315
|NR
|23. Pittsburgh
|5-1
|192
|NR
|24. Clemson
|4-2
|146
|25
|25. Texas-San Antonio
|7-0
|96
|NR
Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).
Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.
