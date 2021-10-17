On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
October 17, 2021 1:20 pm
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 10/17/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (65) 7-0 1625 1
2. Oklahoma 7-0 1508 3
3. Cincinnati 6-0 1497 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1446 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1305 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1299 7
7. Michigan State 7-0 1158 9
8. Penn State 5-1 1134 8
9. Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 12
10. Oregon 5-1 108 10
11. Iowa 6-1 1031 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 826 14
13. Notre Dame 5-1 816 13
14. Kentucky 6-1 763 11
15. Wake Forest 6-0 696 16
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 15
17. Texas A&M 5-2 580 18
18. North Carolina State 5-1 528 21
19. SMU 6-0 399 23
20. Baylor 6-1 369 NR
21. San Diego State 6-0 334 24
22. Auburn 5-2 315 NR
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 192 NR
24. Clemson 4-2 146 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 NR

Dropped out: No. 17 Florida (4-3); No. 19 Arkansas (4-3); No. 20 Brigham Young (5-2); No. 22 Arizona State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Iowa State (4-2) 38; Utah (4-2) 35; Arkansas (4-3) 31; Florida (4-3) 23; Brigham Young (5-2) 23; Air Force (6-1) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 18; Arizona State (5-2) 18; Purdue (4-2) 16; Houston (5-1) 11; Virginia (5-2) 6; Texas (4-3) 4; LSU (4-3) 2; Fresno State (5-2) 1.

