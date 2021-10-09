Trending:
UTSA 6-0 after outgunning Western Kentucky, 52-46

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 11:56 pm
1 min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 349 yards and six touchdowns and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass himself as UTSA outlasted Western Kentucky 52-46 on Saturday night for the Roadrunners’ school-record sixth straight win to start the season.

Harris threw three touchdown passes to De’Corian Clark, the third on a 43-yard hook-up to give UTSA (6-0, 2-0 Conference USA) a 52-43 lead with 6:39 left.

Harris found Clark with the game’s first score less than a minute into the game, capping a three-play, 75-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown.

Joshua Cephus tossed a touchdown pass to Harris in the second quarter, then caught a three-yard toss for a score in the third.

Harris finished 28-of-38 passing with an interception. Sincere McCormick carried 23 times for 120 yards while Clark pulled in seven passes for 160 yards. Cephus had eight catches for 83 yards and a score.

Bailey Zappe completed 38 of 60 pass attempts for 523 yards and five touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (1-4, 0-1), but was picked off by Clarence Hicks with 3:21 remaining to end a comeback attempt.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

