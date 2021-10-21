Vancouver 3, Portland 2

|Vancouver
First Half_1, Portland, Chara, 6 (Paredes), 15th minute; 2, Portland, Asprilla, 9, 42nd.
Second Half_3, Vancouver, Caicedo, 5, 63rd; 4, Vancouver, White, 11, 75th; 5, Vancouver, Dajome, 9 (penalty kick), 82nd.
Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Portland, Steve Clark, Hunter Sulte, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_White, Vancouver, 90th+2; Paredes, Portland, 90th+3.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Corey Rockwell, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
Lineups
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Cristian Dajome, 46th), Marcus Godinho (Bruno Gaspar, 61st), Cristian Gutierrez, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo, Ryan Gauld (Ranko Veselinovic, 88th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 73rd); Lucas Cavallini (Brian White, 61st).
Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Marvin Loria, 86th), Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin (Zac McGraw, 86th), Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Santiago Moreno, 64th), George Fochive, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara (Diego Valeri, 75th), Felipe Mora (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 75th).
