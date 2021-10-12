Varane out for ‘a few weeks,’ to miss key games for United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raphael Varane will miss the start of a difficult run of games for Manchester United after being ruled out for “a few weeks” Tuesday because of a groin injury.

The center back, signed from Real Madrid in the offseason, was hurt in the first half of France’s 2-1 victory over Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday.

United said Varane “has commenced rehabilitation at the club” and “will be out for a few weeks.”

With England defender Harry Maguire also out with a calf problem, Varane’s injury leaves United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without his two first-choice center backs.

After a trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, United faces Atalanta at home in the Champions League before matches against Liverpool and Tottenham in the league this month. United then must travel to Atalanta for their reverse game in the Champions League.

Solskjaer may have to rely on Victor Lindelof and either Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in the English League Cup loss to West Ham last month, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020 because of a knee injury.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.