Ward, Cooper lead Incarnate Word past Houston Baptist, 49-21

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 8:17 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward threw four touchdown passes, including three in the first half, and Marcus Cooper ran for two more scores as Incarnate Word cruised past winless Houston Baptist, 49-21 on Saturday.

Ward found Robert Ferrel for two first-half touchdowns and Kevin Brown ran 28 yards for a score as the Cardinals built a 21-0 lead and held a 28-7 advantage at intermission. Cooper scored from 14- and 7-yards out in the second half.

Ward completed 34 of 46 passes for 328 yards and Cooper carried 18 times for 104 yards. Ferrel caught 10 balls for 102 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Incarnate Word (6-2, 4-1) remains one game back of Southeastern Louisiana atop the Southland Conference.

Orion Olivas was 38-of-49 passing for 274 yards with a touchdown and interception to lead the Huskies (0-8, 0-5). Tyson Thompson had 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Xzavier Ford had 62 of Houston Baptist’s 90 yards rushing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

