Washington releases longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 10:23 am
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington released longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed Chris Blewitt as his replacement.

Hopkins was in his seventh season with the team but seemed on the hot seat with coach Ron Rivera for several weeks. He missed a 42-yard field goal attempt in a loss last weekend to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That was just his second missed field goal in 14 attempts this season, but Hopkins also missed two extra points Oct. 3 at Atlanta.

Blewitt was signed to the practice squad this week after trying out with other kickers. The 26-year-old is a Washington area native who played at the University of Pittsburgh and has yet to take the field in an NFL game.

Washington visits the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

