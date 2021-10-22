On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington’s Cook carted off with apparent neck injury

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Washington defensive back Alex Cook has been carted off with an apparent neck injury after a big collision against Arizona on Friday night.

Cook was in on a tackle in the final minute of the fourth quarter and stayed down. Washington’s medical staff rushed onto the field, held him still and began checking his neck.

Washington’s players and coaches, along with several from Arizona’s sideline walked onto the field as trainers carefully strapped him to a stretcher. Cook was placed on an ambulance gurney and lifted onto a cart.

Several Huskies patted Cook and fans clapped encouragement as he was driven into the tunnel.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

A junior from Sacramento, California, Cook has played four seasons at Washington.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 NFPA 70, National Electrical Code (NEC)...
10|20 2021 Risk Management Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon