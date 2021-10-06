Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Outrighted INF Jose Iglesias to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF/OF Yairo Munoz from the COVID-19 list and outrighted to Worcester.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Miguel Del Pozo from the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHPs Jameson Taillon, Corey Kluber and Luis Gill. Reinstated RHP Yoendrys Gomez from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Edwar Colina off waivers from Minnesota and place him on the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Fired hitting coach Anthony Lapoce.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Walker Buehler, Andre Jackson, Evan Phillips, LHPs Justin Bruhl, David Price, LF Billy McKinney, 1B Max Muncy, RF Zach McKinstry to minor leagues. Recalled LF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Seth Elledge for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reassigned LHPs J.A. Happ, Jon Lester and RHP Jake Woodford to minor leagues.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Jayce Tingler.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Matt Dallas to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Edmond Sumner and a draft consideration from Indiana

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired F Sekou Doumbouya and a draft consideration from Brooklyn. Waived G Khri Thomas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed TE Darrell Daniels on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired CB Stephon Gilmore from New England in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice. Re-signed OL Michael Jordan to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve to practice.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Jaylon Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated CB Ronald Darby to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Avery Willilamson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Frank Ragnow and DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Corey Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated K Austin Seibert from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad. Signed DE Jessie Lemonier.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Zach Cunningham from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Anthony Miller. Signed WR Davion Davis. Designated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Damon Hazelton to the practice squad. Signed WR Davion Davis.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated CB Keisean Nixon to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Brandon Facyson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR William Fuller V on injured reserve. Designated DT Raekwon Davis to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESTOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. Signed LB Jamie Collins. Signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Tony Jones on injured reserve. Signed RB Ryquell Armstead to the practice squad. Signed K Cody Parkey and RB Devine Ozigbo.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed S Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OR Le’Raven Clark from injured reserve to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Joey Slye. Placed K Robbie Gould on injured reserve. Signed LB Tyrell Adams and WR Connor Wedington to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Willington Previlon to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed TE Logan Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Jace Sternberger.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed LW Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Released D Mason Ward and RW T-Bone Codd. Assigned D Alex Cotton to Lethbridge (WHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned Cs Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner to Texas (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen and Fs Zac Dalpe and Serron Noel from Charlotte (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Swaney, Dominic Turgeon and D Joe Hicketts from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned LW Rafael Harvey and D Gianni Fairbrother to Laval (AHL). Released LWs Gabriel Bourque and Michael Pezzetta.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Ds Taylor Fedun, Niclas Almari, RW Valtteri Puustinen and C Jonathan Gruden from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Sent Cs Michael Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione to Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jessie Frasier assistant women’s basketball coach.

