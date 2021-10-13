Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Kevin Long hitting coach for the 2022 season.

BASKETBALL NBA G LEAGUE

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Fanbo Zeng.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted S James Wiggins from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Ezekiel Turner and TE Maxx Williams on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. Designated G Pat Elfein return from injured reserve to practice.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LBs Ledarius Mack, Rashad Smith and OL Dareuan Parker to the practice squad. Promoted RB Ryan Nall and LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jeremiah Attaochu and OL Germain Ifedi on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Khalid Kareem return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated WR Nico Collins return from injured reserve to practice.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasgow return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Luke Stocker to the practice squad. Released T Zack Bailey from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Sean Davis to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated LB Cam Brown return from injured reserve to practice.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Linden Stephens to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted LB Avery Williamson from the practice squad to the active roster. Designated S Amani Hooker return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Dylan Cole and DL Kyle Peko to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Designated S Darrick Forrest return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Anson Thornton to a three-year, entry level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned D Philip Broberg to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Turris from Bakersfield. Signed RW Colton Sceviour to a one-year, two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned RW Anthony Angello to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Recalled D Pierre-Olivier Joseph from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed RW Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Utica D Joe Masonius for two games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in game against Syracuse on Oct. 9. Suspended Syracuse D Kevin Lohan for one game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head in a game against Utica on Oct. 9. Suspended Tucson F Garrett Klotz for three games as a consequence of his actions in a game against Henderson on Oct. 11.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko and F Charlie Gerard on loan from Philadelphia (NHL).

