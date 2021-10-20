Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 10:29 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the COVID-19 Related Injured list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

National league

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Steve Mullins senior vice president of corporate partnerships, media and events.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHP Huascar Ynoa to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Dylan Lee.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent Cs Erick Castillo and Tyler Payne outright to Iowa (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released hitting coach Andy Haines.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed C Jonas Valanciunas to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE David Wells to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated TE Nick Boyle return from injured reserve. Signed C Adam Redmond to the practice squad. Placed OT Brandon Knight on the did not report list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated OT Hakeen Adeniji return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Geronimo Allison to the active roster. Designated DL Da’Shawn hand return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DL Ross Blacklock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Connor Strachan to the practice squad. Signed OL Jimmy Morrissey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated G Quentin Nelson and WR Dezmon Patmon return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Darqueze Dennard, S Josh Jones and DT Chris Williams to the practice squad. Signed DT Antwaun Woods.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL D.J. Fluker and CB Desmond Trufant. Placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Grant Haley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OLB Elerson Smith and DB Aaron Robinson return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DL Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad. Designated TE Tyree Jackson and S K’Von Wallace return from injured reserve to practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Baltimore.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Greg Mabin and OL Bobby Hart. Designated OL Daniel Munyer and DL Larrell Murchison return from injured reserve to practice.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Released K Dustin Hopkins. Signed K Chris Blewitt.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Winston Rose and RB Shaq Cooper.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Glenn Gawdin.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Gabriel Landeskog from suspension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson from Cleveland (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned G Antoine Bibeau to Charlotte (AHL) from Allen (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Loaned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Acquired LW Nic Petan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Ryan Lohin to Allen (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET – Acquired C Alex Belzile.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Loaned D Jake Mclaughlin to Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Loaned RW Justin Brazeau to Maine (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned C Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey league

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Shawn Cameron.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced St. Croix SC new member of USL League Two.

