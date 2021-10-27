Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced approval of a roster substitution for Atlanta due to an injury sustained by RHP Charlie Morton who will be replaced by LHP Tucker Davidson.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced INF/OF Jake Bauers cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta from Los Angeles Dodgers.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Tucker Davidson from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day IL. Released RHP Edgar Santana.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ruben Niebla pitching coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Jacob Peterson to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Ds Austin Strand, Kale Clague, RW Arthur Kaliyev and C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Waived LW Remi Elie.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Devin Smith, P Lachlan Edwards and DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad. Designated S Juston Burris to return from injured reserve to practice. Released P Ryan Winslow.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OT Larry Borum to return from injured reserve to practice.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Barrington Wade to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed OT Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad. Signed G Tommy Kraemer to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated QB Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Dustin Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Tristan Vizcaino.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Brian Poole and DeVante Bausby to the practice squad. Signed LB Calvin Munson from Miami to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed G James Ferentz to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S J.R.Reed to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann and DE Kyle Phillips to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted QB Josh Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated RB Anthony McFarland Jr. from injured reserve. Placed DT Carlos Davis on injured reserve. Signed DGB Chris Stayton to the practice squad. Released RB Jaylen Samuels from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed C Brad Lundblade to the practice squad. Released QB Danny Etling. Announced S Marquise Blair out for the season with fractured patella.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated LB Jayon Brown, OLB Derick Roberson and OL Aaron Brewer to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Dontrell Hilliard.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Anthony Hines III to the practice squad. Released DE David Bada.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Loanded C Jacob Peterson to Texas (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Arthur Kaliyev, C Rasmus Kupari and D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL). Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL) from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Utica (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Philippe Daoust to a standard player contract (SPC).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Blake Murray to Norfolk (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Loaned F Sasha Mutala to Utah Grizzlies (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Released C Tyler Busch from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Loaned G Francis Marotte to Allen (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Cole Moberg from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Hudson Elynuik from Rapid City (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Loaned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed G Brandon Kasel on the reserve list.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Jack Berry to the active roster.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Taylor Ross to the active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Brett Kemp on the reserve list. Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Placed F Quin Foreman on the reserve list. Placed G Tom Aubrun on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released Fs Canon Pieper and Tommy Tsicos from their standard player contracts (SPC). Signed Fs Brett Gravelle and Cole Golka to the active roster. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Nick Pastujov from the reserve list. Placed F John Schiavo on the reserve list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Sean Bonar from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed G Jon Gillies to a SPC.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from the reserve list.

TEXAS STARS — Recalled C Jacob Peterson from Dallas (NHL) loan.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Recalled F Josh Dickinson from Grand Rapids (AHL) loan. Placed F Brandon Hawkins on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F J.D. Dudek from the reserve list. Placed F Anthony Repaci on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced finding Minnesota United MF Emanuel Reynoso guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against LAFC on Oct. 23 and fined him an undisclosed amount. Suspended Sporting Kansas City G Tim Melia for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct against Seattle FC on Oct. 23.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced interim head coach Becky Burleigh will not continue following the conclusion of the October 29th match.

USL

USL — Announced Louisiana Krewe FC to join USL League Two.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Sean Risley and Nate Cahoone assistant baseball coaches.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.