On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wells with 5 total touchdowns, W. Carolina tops Wofford

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 6:12 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and Western Carolina shot past Wofford 41-21 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) built a 41-7 lead while keeping Wofford winless in conference play.

The Terriers (1-7, 0-6) gained 299 yards on the ground but passed for just 35. Wofford has lost 11 straight in conference.

Raphael Williams caught 16 passes for 177 yards and touchdown receptions of 9 and 27 yards for Western Carolina. Calvin Jones hauled in a 72-yard TD pass.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Wofford scored twice in the last 7:35. Irvin Mulligan carried 12 times for 101 yards and a touchdown from the 1-yard line. David Legette added a 19-yard rushing score. Bryce Corriston and Kyle Pinnix were a combined 4-of-12 passing. Corriston was intercepted once and Pinnix threw an 11-yard touchdown to Wyatt Bartkowiak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore