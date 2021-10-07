Trending:
White leads Vancouver against Seattle after 3-goal showing

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 3:05 am
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-8-10) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (16-5-6)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -149, Vancouver +424, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brian White leads Vancouver into a matchup with Seattle after scoring three goals against San Jose.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 8-1-3 at home a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals last season and registered 35 assists.

The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-9-0 in road matches. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Nicolas Benezet (injured).

Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

