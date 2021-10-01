Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|Boston
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|Toronto
|89
|71
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|4
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|y-St. Louis
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|7½
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
___
