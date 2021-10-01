Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:02 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 91 68 .572 _
Boston 89 70 .560 _
Seattle 89 70 .560 _
Toronto 89 71 .556 ½
Oakland 85 74 .535 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 _
y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 _
Cincinnati 82 78 .513

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks