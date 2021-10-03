Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
October 3, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 92 70 .568 _
y-New York 92 70 .568 _
Toronto 91 71 .562 1
Seattle 90 71 .559

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Read more: Sports News

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
y-Los Angeles 106 56 .654 _
y-St. Louis 90 72 .556 _
Cincinnati 83 79 .512 7

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 5, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Boston 7, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 GIS-Pro 2021
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A spider’s web is stronger than it looks