Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|92
|70
|.568
|_
|y-New York
|92
|70
|.568
|_
|Toronto
|91
|71
|.562
|1
|Seattle
|90
|71
|.559
|1½
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Los Angeles
|106
|56
|.654
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|72
|.556
|_
|Cincinnati
|83
|79
|.512
|7
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston 5, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3
Boston 7, Washington 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
