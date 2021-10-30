On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

William & Mary bottles up FCS No. 4 Villanova 31-18

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 4:25 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bronson Yoder ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and the William & Mary defense picked off four passes, leading the Tribe to a 31-18 over Villanova on Saturday.

The Wildcats, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll, were held well below their 34.6 scoring average and allowed more than double their 15.4 average — both numbers second in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Behind Yoder, who scored on a direct snap, William & Mary (6-2, 4-1) had 258 yards on the ground. Malachi Imoh, quarterback Darius Wilson and JT Mayo all scored rushing touchdowns.

Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw for one score and ran for another but he was picked off four times.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1), whose only other loss was to Penn State, had 291 yards but 154 came on two fourth-quarter scoring drives after William & Mary took a 31-3 lead.

——-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|28 VetSecCon2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore