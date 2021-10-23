On Air: Federal News Network program
Wilson's overhead kick earns Newcastle draw at Palace in EPL

The Associated Press
October 23, 2021 1:10 pm
LONDON (AP) — Callum Wilson’s goal from an overhead kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but the team now under Saudi ownership remained without a Premier League win after nine games this season.

Wilson’s acrobatic effort in the 65th minute was his fourth goal of the season, and second in two games since returning from injury.

It canceled out the opener scored nine minutes earlier by Christian Benteke, who headed in from Tyrick Mitchell’s floated cross to the back post.

Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after scoring, then had an 87th-minute headed goal ruled out for an infringement in the penalty area.

Newcastle was coached at Selhurst Park by Graeme Jones, who has been placed in interim control of his boyhood club after Steve Bruce was fired on Wednesday in the first big call by the Saudi ownership since the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover.

Newcastle stayed in next-to-last place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

